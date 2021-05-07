Belgian court OKs extradition of Greek far-right lawmaker

The office said Ioannis Lagos has until Monday to appeal the Brussels court's ruling that the European arrest warrant is executable. It did not say when Lagos, who had refused to be extradited upon his arrest, will be delivered to Greek authorities, citing “obvious security reasons."

Lagos has been living in Brussels since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek lawmakers from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.