Belarusian leader set to visit Russia as protests continue

The post-election protests have attracted the biggest crowds on Sundays, when up to 200,000 people have flooded the streets of the capital. Another protest is set for this Sunday.

After a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in the initial days after the vote drew international outrage and swelled the opposition ranks, Belarusian authorities have sought to squelch the dissent by targeting top activists.

Prosecutors have launched a criminal probe against top members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to push for a new election, accusing them of undermining national security.

All of the council’s senior members except for Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich have been either jailed or forcibly expelled from the country. Unidentified people attempted Wednesday to enter Alexievich’s apartment in Minsk, and diplomats from several European Union nations gathered there to prevent her detention and again on Thursday evening.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted Friday that he had a call with Alexievich and “expressed Latvia’s full support to the Belarusian society in the strive for political rights and freedoms.”

A leading member of the opposition council, Maria Kolesnikova, remained in jail after resisting her forcible expulsion from Belarus on Tuesday. She alleged that officers of the nation’s state security agency abducted her and threatened to kill her and pushed for a criminal probe into their actions.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Belarus’authorities “to refrain from the use of force against those engaging in peaceful assembly and to ensure that allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people in detention are fully investigated and addressed,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

The United States and the European Union have criticized Belarus' election as neither free nor fair and urged Lukashenko to engage in talks with the opposition, which he has rejected.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said the U.S., in coordination with the EU, would be announcing sanctions on Belarusian officials and possibly companies in “a few short days.” He noted that the U.S. Treasury could also revoke several general licenses that it has issued in recent years to allow certain transactions with Belarusian businesses.

“There is no legitimacy delivered to the ruler of Belarus by the Aug. 9 election,” Biegun said in a conference call with reporters, adding that the level of violence against protesters is “unbelievable.” “That behavior will not be treated with impunity by us or our European partners,” he warned.

Amid Western criticism, Lukashenko has increasingly reached out to Russia, which has a union agreement with Belarus envisaging close political, economic and military ties. Putin has said he stands ready to send police to Belarus if protests turn violent, stoking fears that Moscow could move to annex its neighbor.

In an interview with Russian television stations earlier this week, Lukashenko ruled out a full merger of Belarus and Russia but spoke in favor of closer integration.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Matthew Lee in Washington and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on the developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/Belarus

Plainclothes policemen detain a man in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Belarusian authorities detained scores of demonstrators Friday while seeking to end more than a month of protests against the country's authoritarian president, who is set to visit Russia to help shore up his hold on power after 26 years in office. (Tut.By via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a cabinet meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Andrei Stasevich /BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Police block protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, and other members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The leading opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election said Wednesday that the political tension in her country should be solved internally, by the Belarusian people, but she did not exclude the need for future international mediation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian medical workers gesture during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, and other members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The leading opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election said Wednesday that the political tension in her country should be solved internally, by the Belarusian people, but she did not exclude the need for future international mediation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women, one of them with her child, speak to police officers during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, and other members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The leading opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election said Wednesday that the political tension in her country should be solved internally, by the Belarusian people, but she did not exclude the need for future international mediation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian medical workers gesture during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, and other members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The leading opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election said Wednesday that the political tension in her country should be solved internally, by the Belarusian people, but she did not exclude the need for future international mediation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate smiles while looking out of her apartment door to greets supporters in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020. On Wednesday morning unidentified people were trying to enter the apartment of the last member of the council's executive presidium who remained free, Svetlana Alexievich. Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained Maxim Znak, one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/TUT.by) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters try to prevent police from detaining a demonstrator, center, during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova, and other members of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital of Minsk with two other council members, in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The leading opposition candidate in Belarus' disputed presidential election said Wednesday that the political tension in her country should be solved internally, by the Belarusian people, but she did not exclude the need for future international mediation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited