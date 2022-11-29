Belarus' top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions

Lukashenko attended Makei’s funeral, touching his coffin but making no public statement.

While Makei has remained steadfastly loyal to Lukashenko amid the crackdown on the opposition, he has been seen as more liberal compared to the Belarusian leader and other members of his entourage.

A day before his death, Makei met in Minsk with the Vatican's envoy, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Ante Jozic, in what some saw as part of Belarus' maneuvering to mend ties with the West.

Next month, he was scheduled to travel to Poland to attend a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a trans-Atlantic security grouping.

“Makei was holding open the window of opportunity for establishing a dialogue with the West, giving Lukashenko some room for maneuver and bargaining with the Kremlin,” said Artyom Shraibman, an independent political analyst. “Makei has earned a reputation as the main pro-Western voice in the Belarusian government, so it's not surprising that his death has fueled numerous conspiracy theories.”