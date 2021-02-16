Belarus targets journalists, activists in new raids

The authorities on Tuesday also raided the head office of the Viasna human rights center in Minsk and searched the apartments of several of its activists, including the group's head, Ales Bialiatski.

“This is an attempt to intimidate journalists and human rights activists who have been telling the world about the unbelievable scale of repressions,” said Viasna's deputy head Valiantsin Stefanovic.

At least three Visna activists have remained in police custody after their detention earlier Tusday.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term by a landslide. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged, and some poll workers also have described voting manipulation.

Authorities have responded to protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people, with a sweeping crackdown. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.

The Investigative Committee, the nation's top state investigative agency, said Tuesday's searches are part of a probe into financing the protests.

Tsikhanouskaya denounced the raids and detentions of journalists and rights activists, saying “the regime is unleashing repressions against those who are championing human rights.”

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) demanded that Belarusian authorities stop the persecution of journalists.

“We strongly condemn this outrageous act of violence and repression and demand Lukashenko’s government to stop the harassment against our colleagues,” IFJ President Younes Mjahed said in a statement.

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech to delegates of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus.

Women attend an opposition action with portrait of jailed Belarusian woman in front of them to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Peaceful protest and attempts to organize a nationwide strike failed. Officials and security officials did not go over to the side of the opposition. The opposition aims to resume its mass actions on March 25, the anniversary of the 1918 declaration of a short-lived independent Belarus; the day traditionally has seen large opposition demonstrations.