Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years

Tsikhanouskaya and four other opposition figures are being tried in their absence in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. They also face charges of creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred and harming national security.

All five left Belarus following the unprecedented mass protests that erupted in 2020 after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in a disputed election. The opposition and the West have denounced the vote as rigged.