Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Poland has responded to the large-scale migration by deploying troops, refusing to let migrants apply for asylum and pushing some back across the border into Belarus. The tough approach has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Poland’s influential Catholic Church appealed Monday for humanitarian assistance for the migrants.

Speaking in the Belarusian parliament, Belarus' Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov described the suspension of the readmission agreement as a “temporary measure,” adding that the readmission agreement with the EU could come back into effect “after relations normalize.”

Pavel Latushko, a leading figure of the Belarusian opposition who lives in Poland, charged that Belarusian authorities have encouraged the flow of migrants to the EU.

“Lukashenko is taking revenge against the EU by unleashing a hybrid war and using refugees to openly blackmail European authorities,” Latushko told The Associated Press. “Migration is part of a broad campaign of confrontation with the West pursued by the Belarusian authorities.”

