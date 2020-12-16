Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver

The EU also refuses to recognize the results and has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several of his associates.

Belarus authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies. Mass detentions have continued.

According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands were brutally beaten. Four people are reported to have died.

In a speech punctuated by applause, Tsikhanouskaya thanked EU lawmakers for the recognition implicit in the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“What is a better recognition that we are free thinkers? What is a better motivation for us to keep going? We are bound to win, and we will win,” she said.

European Parliament President David Sassoli paid tribute to the Belarus opposition.

“We see your courage. We can see the courage of women. We see your suffering. We see the unspeakable abuses. We see the violence. Your aspiration and determination to live in a democratic country inspires us,” Sassoli said.

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya holds a picture of Belarusian opposition activist Nina Baginskaya as she gives a speech during the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, second left, is applauded by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, at the end of the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Belarusian opposition politicians are applauded as they hold their prizes during the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, applauds as Belarus opposition leaders Veranika Tsapkala, left, and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, right, hold their prizes during the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020.