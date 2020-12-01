Belarus opposition to compile 'book of crimes'

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in Belarus' August presidential vote, said in a video call from Vilnius, Lithuania, that the “book of crimes” will include accounts of police abuse that will be verified by independent lawyers.

“Impunity will not last forever,” said Tsikhanouskaya, who was pressured by Belarusian authorities to leave for neighboring Lithuania after the vote. “No one will be able to deprive hundreds of thousands of people who are striving for justice from speaking out."