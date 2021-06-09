Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

"The only solution to the crisis in Belarus can be free elections,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya also called on European countries to impose more sanctions against the Belarusian government in Minsk, halt trade with Berarusian oil products and fertilizers and not to cooperate with the country’s state institutions and banks.

Belarus’ international isolation has only deepened since May 23, when Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet of an alleged bomb threat. They instructed them to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich was pulled off the plane by authorities and arrested.

"The terrorist nature of Lukashenko’s dictatorship now becomes evident to the whole world,” said Tsikhanouskaya, who received a standing ovation in the Senate.

Tsikhanouskaya was in Prague at the invitation of Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil. She is also met with President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

