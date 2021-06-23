Belarus leader: We won't stop migrants from heading to EU

Belarus has been rocked by months of protests fueled by Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 election that was widely seen as rigged. The authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

On May 23, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair jet traveling from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist who was on board.

Outraged EU leaders responded by barring the Belarusian flag carrier from EU airspace and airports and directing European carriers to avoid Belarus’ airspace. They also warned of more sanctions to come targeting the main export sectors of the Belarusian economy.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Germany's attack on the Soviet Union in World War II in the Brest Fortress memorial, 360 km (225 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

