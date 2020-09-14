Belarus leader visits Putin to secure support amid protests

In a bid to win Moscow's support, Lukashenko, a 66-year-old former state farm director, has tried to cast the protests as an effort by the West to isolate Russia, which sees Belarus as a key bulwark against NATO and a major conduit for energy exports to Europe.

As he sat across the table from Putin, Lukashenko pointed at NATO's drills near Belarus' borders and said that the two countries must strengthen their defense ties.

Putin emphasized that Russian paratroopers sent to Belarus for joint drills will leave the country after the exercise.

Russia and Belarus have a union treaty envisaging close political, economic and military ties, but they have often engaged in acrimonious disputes. Before the election, Lukashenko repeatedly accused the Kremlin of pressing Belarus to abandon its independence.

But with the U.S. and the EU criticizing the election and readying a package of sanctions against Belarus, Lukashenko now has to rely squarely on Russia's support.

Despite frictions in the past, the Kremlin abhors the prospect of public protests forcing the resignation of the Belarusian leader, fearing it could embolden Putin's critics at home.

Putin congratulated Lukashenko on his re-election and promised to send Russian police to Belarus if protests there turn violent, noting that there is no need for that yet.

“We see Belarus as our closest ally and we will undoubtedly fulfill all our obligations,” the Russian leader told Lukashenko during Monday's talks.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko, left for Lithuania a day after the August vote under pressure from Belarus authorities. She warned Putin that any agreements he may reach with Lukashenko will not stand with a new opposition-led government.

“I'm very sorry that you have opted to have a dialogue with the usurper and not the Belarusian people,” she said Monday. “Any agreements signed with Lukashenko, who lacks legitimacy, will be retracted by the new government.”

Commenting on a new Russian loan to Belarus, she added: “I hope Putin realizes that it will be Lukashenko, and not our people, who will have to repay that loan.”

“Dear Russians, your taxes will be used to pay for the beating of us,” she added. “We are sure you wouldn't like to see that happen. It may extend the agony of Lukashenko, but it will not prevent the people's victory.”

Pavel Latushko, a former culture minister and ambassador to France who was forced to leave Belarus after joining the opposition's Coordination Council, warned that while the Kremlin is standing by Lukashenko now it may move later to engineer his departure.

“Lukashenko discredits himself each day, and when he completely loses his authority it would be easier for Moscow to replace him,” Latushko told The Associated Press. “The Kremlin already has made a decision and is moving to fulfill a careful plan to have Lukashenko removed."

Alexander Klaskousky, an independent Minsk-based analyst, believed that for the Kremlin, a push for deeper integration between the two countries makes no sense now because of Lukashenko’s precarious position.

Klaskousky predicted that the Kremlin might prod Lukashenko to de-escalate the crackdown on protests and engage in political maneuvering to ease tensions, while looking behind the scenes for a candidate to replace him.

“Massive protests aren't abating, and the barbed wire, water cannons and hundreds of detainees underline Lukashenko's pitiful condition, forcing the Kremlin to start looking for an alternative,” Klaskousky said. “Putin would hardly want to put all eggs in one basket.”

The U.N. Human Rights Council, meanwhile, agreed to hold an “urgent debate” on Belarus on Friday, given the mass detentions and police beatings of protesters. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet emphasized Monday that all allegations of torture by the Belarus security forces should be documented and investigated.

Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greets officials upon his arriving at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Belarus' authoritarian president, Lukashenko is visiting Sochi for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day after an estimated 150,000 flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital, demanding Lukashenko's resignation. (Andrei Stasevich /BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko steps down from his plane upon his arriving at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Belarus' authoritarian president, Lukashenko is visiting Sochi for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day after an estimated 150,000 flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital, demanding Lukashenko's resignation. (Andrei Stasevich /BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Riot police officers detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police officers detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More than 100,000 demonstrators calling for the authoritarian president's resignation marched in the Belarusian capital on Sunday as the daily protests that have gripped the nation entered their sixth week. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police officers detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More than 100,000 demonstrators calling for the authoritarian president's resignation marched in the Belarusian capital on Sunday as the daily protests that have gripped the nation entered their sixth week. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman wearing white, stands in front of a riot police line during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police with a water cannon, block Belarusian opposition supporters during a rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. More than 100,000 demonstrators calling for the authoritarian president's resignation marched in the Belarusian capital on Sunday as the daily protests that have gripped the nation entered their sixth week. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police prepare to stop a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters covered by old Belarusian national flags, one holding a poster reading "cowards wear balaclavas" gather in front of a riot police line during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman covered herself by an old Belarusian national flag kneels in front of a riot police line as they block Belarusian opposition supporters rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters march during an opposition supporters rally in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Riot police officers detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters' rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Protests calling for the Belarusian president's resignation have broken out daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election that officials say handed him a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited