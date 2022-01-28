Belarus leader tells opposition leaders: 'Repent and kneel'

“My advice to you: come home, repent and kneel,” Lukashenko said. “It will get worse further on.”

After suppressing the protests, Lukashenko repeatedly aired vague and non-committal promises to step down. On Friday, he stressed that it was up to the people to decide. “You will decide, and this president will retire. If you consider necessary that I do more for this country, you will say so,” Lukashenko said.

Last week, Lukashenko called a referendum for late February, on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further cement his grip on power and remain in office until 2035. The vote is scheduled to be held on Feb. 27.

The amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The amendments also confer substantial new powers on the All-Belarus People’s Assembly, a body that nominally represents a wide array of Belarusian society but that in the past has consisted largely of government officials and supporters. The president automatically becomes a member of the assembly and can be elected by the other delegates as its chairman.

Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech during a state-of-the-nation address in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Pavel Orlovsky/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Pavel Orlovsky Credit: Pavel Orlovsky Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech during a state-of-the-nation address in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Pavel Orlovsky/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Pavel Orlovsky Credit: Pavel Orlovsky

