Belarus leader ready to invite Russian troops 'if necessary'

Until recently, Belarus had resisted Russia's attempts to expand its military presence there and rejected Moscow's requests to open an airbase and station additional troops in the country.

But in the political crisis that unfolded in Belarus after Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in Aug. 2020, Russia promised its neighbor military support and allocated a $1.5 billion loan for Belarus.

Lukashenko faced months of protests that were triggered by his being announced the winner of an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. He responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

The United States and the European Union have imposed multiple sanctions targeting the Belarusian leadership and key sectors of its economy in the wake of the crisis.

Lukashenko has accused the West of an attempt to orchestrate a revolution in the country and plotting a coup, including by pressuring the country with sanctions.

“They seem to seek out our sore spots. They hit primarily the export sectors of the Belarusian economy: petrochemistry, mechanical engineering, potash, and so on. But the main goal is to leave the people without pensions, salaries, benefits, education, medical care and cause discontent among Belarusians,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with officials in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Nikolay Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolay Petrov Credit: Nikolay Petrov