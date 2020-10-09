Belarus' leader claims he saved opposition challenger's life

“Now Lukashenko obviously regrets that he didn't put Tsikhanouskaya in prison, and he's trying to take revenge for her successful activities both inside the country and in the international arena,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher without any political experience, joined the race after authorities jailed her husband who was hoping to run for president. She mounted an energetic campaign, tapping on public frustration with Lukashenko's authoritarian rule, his cavalier response to the coronavirus pandemic and the deteriorating economy.

Lukashenko's landslide re-election was widely seen as rigged, and triggered massive protests. A violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in the first days after the vote, in which thousands were arrested and hundreds were beaten by police, provoked international outrage and helped swell protesters' ranks.

The European Union and the United States said the election was neither free nor fair. They have slapped scores of Belarusian officials with sanctions for their role in the alleged vote-rigging and the crackdown on protests, but didn't target Lukashenko himself.

The government has sought to stifle protests by detaining hundreds of demonstrators, prosecuting some top activists and forcing others to leave the country. However, massive demonstrations have continued, reaching their peak numbers on Sundays when up to 100,000 flood the streets of the Belarusian capital, Minsk.