Belarus fines freestyle skiing world champ, campaigners say

Authoritarian president Aleksander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in August 2020 in an election widely viewed as rigged in his favor. It was followed by mass protests and a state crackdown on protestors. Ramanouskaya was among the many athletes who signed an open letter calling for the election to be re-run and for political prisoners to be released.

As a former world champion, Ramanouskaya would normally be considered a medal contender for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, but International Ski Federation records show she hasn't competed since February 2020. She was dropped from the Belarus national team last year after the protests began.

At this year's Tokyo Olympics, there was a diplomatic incident when the Belarus team tried to send home sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who had criticized team officials for demanding she run an unfamiliar event.

Tsimanouskaya sought help at the airport because she feared for her safety if she returned to Minsk. Within days, she and her husband got humanitarian visas for Poland.

The International Olympic Committee launched an investigation into Tsimanouskaya's treatment and in September handed the case over to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles disciplinary cases in track and field.

