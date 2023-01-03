journal-news logo
Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

