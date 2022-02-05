BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop.

At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mission of the Olympics rested in "always building bridges, never erecting walls." Yet with ticket sales closed to the public — Beijing is inviting 150,000 spectators, a chunk of which will be "international friends" — the locals are nearly completely walled out of their Olympics figuratively and literally.