Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

“It started to be sold a long time ago but didn’t generate a buzz,” said a customer at Gongmei who would give only her surname, Zhu. “Now the media are promoting it.”

Gongmei and other shops posted signs saying they had as a few as 300 Bing Dwen Dwen dolls per day and buyers were allowed one each. Shoppers said they sold out in as little as 30 minutes.

“The secondhand market is hot,” said the newspaper Beijing News. “Bing Dwen Dwen has surged to 10 times the original price.”

One afternoon, employees walked along a line of customers asking them not to stay overnight, when temperatures fall below freezing.

Reporters saw a trader taken away by police on Wangfujing after a teenager complained he was reselling an Olympic keychain for 20 yuan ($3) above retail price.

Merchants online offer unauthorized Olympics-themed keychains, mobile phone cases and other goods with Bing Dwen Dwen’s image.

Authorities have tried to calm frenzied buying by promising there will be adequate supplies and Olympics souvenirs will be on sale through June.

Some customers complain they paid deposits for souvenirs but traders disappeared with their money, according to news reports.

“Please consume rationally and do not buy at high prices from scalpers," the Beijing police department said on its social media account.

One of three companies identified by the press as being licensed to make Bing Dwen Dwen dolls, Beijing Yuanlong Yatu Culture Communication Co., referred questions to the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee. Phone calls to the other two producers weren’t answered.

The organizing committee didn’t respond to questions about how many dolls it planned to sell and whether any would be exported.

Caption Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, makes an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, makes an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A resident carries away his purchase of 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen after lining up outside a store in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident carries away his purchase of 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen after lining up outside a store in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A worker waits to collect swab sample near images of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots at a cultural center in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The possibility of a large outbreak in the bubble for the 2022 Winter Olympics, potentially sidelining athletes from competitions, has been a greater fear than any leakage into the rest of China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A worker waits to collect swab sample near images of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots at a cultural center in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The possibility of a large outbreak in the bubble for the 2022 Winter Olympics, potentially sidelining athletes from competitions, has been a greater fear than any leakage into the rest of China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan