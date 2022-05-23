journal-news logo
Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

A woman gets a throat swab during a public COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman gets a throat swab during a public COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
Beijing has extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing as cases of COVID-19 again rise in the city

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city.

Numerous residential compounds in the Chinese capital have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.

In total, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localized outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown and testing measures under its "zero-COVID" approach, even while the outside world is opening up.

People line up for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People line up for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A medical worker in protective gear collects a sample from a worker at a COVID testing site setup outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A medical worker in protective gear collects a sample from a worker at a COVID testing site setup outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People browsing their smartphones as they wait in line for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People browsing their smartphones as they wait in line for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A worker in protective gear carries a bag of COVID test samples at a testing site on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A worker in protective gear carries a bag of COVID test samples at a testing site on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

