BEHIND THE LENS: Migration, and a world on the move

Look at the man lying on the beach of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after swimming there from Morocco. His face, at a distance, is exhausted.

Look at the group of migrants arriving at the coast of Italy after being rescued in the Mediterranean. Their eyes are filled with tentative hope and a question: What might be next for me? Look at the group of migrants pinned by a flashlight at night after being apprehended by Turkish security forces. They are less hopeful, but their question is the same: What's next?

Or take a glimpse from above at the long dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, where migrants walk after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

They seek what so many of us are seeking: safety. Comfort. Security. Home.

Dario Lopez-Mills, Associated Press photographer:

“After years of covering stories on migration and human trafficking along the Mexico-U.S. border, I keep thinking that any of us could potentially become migrants, refugees or asylum seekers because of natural disasters, climate change, civil war or so many other reasons.”

Caption Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption A man lies on the beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo) Credit: Javier Fergo

Caption Yohaness, from Eritrea, prays with other migrants as they arrive at the coast of Italy aboard the Spanish vessel Open Arms, on Jan. 4, 2021, after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu