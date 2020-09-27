'Beginning' triumphs at San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

Johnny Depp’s production of “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan,” a music documentary about the singer of the Irish punk band The Pogues, took the Special Jury Prize.

U.S. actor and film director Viggo Mortensen received the Donostia Award for his contribution to cinema.

Kulumbegashvili said she hopes the success of her film is an inspiration to other directors just starting out, saying that all the people who told her in the financing process that she had to do it a certain way, different than she had planned, were wrong.

“We were very stubborn, and this shows you need to believe and do everything you need to for your film," she said. "I hope it serves as an example for other directors working on their first features that go through rejection just like I did. It forms part of the normal process.”

US actor and film director Viggo Mortensen, right, holds the award after receives the Donostia Award by Agustin Diaz Yanes for his contribution to the cinema during the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

US actor and film producer Johnny Deep during press conference to promote his film "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane Macgoman" at the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

