Bedard scores early but McDavid gets 2 assists to lead Oilers past Blackhawks 4-1 for 8th straight

Connor McDavid had two assists and the streaking Edmonton Oilers overcame an early goal by rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the first NHL matchup between the young stars

Nation & World
5 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two assists and the streaking Edmonton Oilers overcame an early goal by rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night in the first NHL matchup between the young stars.

Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist in the highly anticipated Clash of the Connors, helping the Oilers (13-12-1) win their eighth game in a row. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Evan Bouchard added a pair of assists.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks (9-18-1) a 1-0 lead with his 12th goal 3:21 into the first period, but Chicago lost its seventh consecutive road game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

