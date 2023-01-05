Bed Bath & Beyond warns on continuing as a 'going concern'

The outlook came after the company's dismal sales continued through the holiday shopping season. Shares fell more than 18% on the news.

The company, based in Union, New Jersey said that it expects to report net sales of $1.26 billion for the third quarter ended Nov. 26. That would be a 32% drop from a year earlier. It also anticipates a net loss of roughly $385.8 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $276.4 million in the year-earlier period.