Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

The company did not give a cause of death, but said in a statement that he died Friday. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the company's board, in Sunday's statement.