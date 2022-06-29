Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Tritton out, Gove named interim CEO

Gove has been on the company board since May 2019. She has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, including having served as president and CEO of Golfsmith International Holdings and chief operating officer of Zale Corp.

One of the biggest issues Gove will have to tackle is finding a way to improve sales. In March Tritton announced that Bed Bath & Beyond was going to launch a slew of new store brands to try to attract younger customers. The chain had recognized that its stores were cluttered and that it had lost shoppers to rivals such as Target, Walmart and Macy's.

“We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble,” Tritton told The Associated Press at the time.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced Wednesday that it's hired retail advisory firm Berkeley Research Group to help with cash, inventory and balance sheet optimization. In addition, the Union, New Jersey-based chain hired search firm Russell Reynolds to assist in finding a permanent CEO.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. slid more than 23% in early trading.