Bed Bath & Beyond 3Q results miss Street as sales slide 33%

The retailer lost $393 million, or $4.33 per share in the quarter. That compares with a loss of $276.4 million, or $2.78 a year earlier.

Stripping out certain items, its adjusted loss was $3.65 per share. Wall Street was calling for a loss of $2.36 per share.

Last week Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers. It said that said that it's looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it would close stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its business. It closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.

Shares of the Union, New Jersey-based company jumped 13% to $1.82 before the market open.