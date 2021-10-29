Beautiful Day for a Neighbor: Mister Rogers has a sculpture

Rollins President Grant Cornwell and others held umbrellas during Thursday's private ceremony as they pulled back a drape on the bronze rendering of Rogers in his iconic sweater and tennis shoes, a work entitled “A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor.”

“This inspirational sculpture will be a permanent reminder of the ideals and values modeled by Mister Rogers as he set out to make the world a better place,” Cornwell said during the ceremony at the private liberal arts college in Winter Park, just northeast of Orlando.