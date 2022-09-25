journal-news logo
Bears RB Montgomery, WR Pringle depart with injuries

12 minutes ago
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle have departed the team's game against Houston because of injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle left Sunday's game against Houston because of injuries.

Both players got hurt in the first quarter, and the Bears said their return is doubtful.

Montgomery's right leg got twisted under him while he was blocking on a pass play. He walked off under his own power, and the team said he had an ankle/knee injury.

Montgomery rushed for 122 yards in last weekend's 27-10 loss at Green Bay.

It was unclear how Pringle got hurt. The team said he had a calf injury.

Pringle had an 11-yard reception before leaving the game.

