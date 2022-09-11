journal-news logo
X

Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

Workers remove water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers remove water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos' range, leading to Gill's punt.

It rained for much of Sunday morning in Chicago, soaking Soldier Field. There were splashes of water almost every time a player went to the turf.

Facing fourth-and-6 at the San Francisco 29 in the final minute of the first half, first-year Bears coach Matt Eberflus sent Santos and Gill out for the field goal.

Gill used a towel to pat down the area where the kick would be attempted, and Santos also stepped on the towel and used it to dry a different spot. Gill then cast the towel aside.

That's when the flag hit the field.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct. Chicago, No. 16. Brought a towel out on the field during the dead-ball period to wipe the field down," referee Clay Martin announced, making a wiping motion with his left arm. "By rule, that’s illegal.”

Chicago trailed San Francisco 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

In Other News
1
Alcaraz, Ruud open play in men's final | US Open updates
2
McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7
3
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
4
For Elizabeth, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
5
Prabal Gurung puts a loving spotlight on the world's misfits
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top