Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race

The Bears then intercepted a last-snap heave by Cousins into the end zone to drop the Vikings to 3-5 at home this year.

Cousins connected with tight end Tyler Conklin for his first career touchdown catch, a 20-yard score off a play-action rollout that pulled the Vikings within three points with 8:05 remaining.

Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 104 yards and set the single-season franchise rookie record held by Randy Moss with 73 catches and counting. But steady pressure on Cousins produced too many short completions — or worse — for the Vikings to catch up.

When the Vikings beat them 19-13 five weeks ago in Chicago, the Bears managed two first-half field goals and needed a kickoff return touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson to stay competitive. That was offensive coordinator Bill Lazor's first turn as the play caller, after Nagy relinquished the responsibility in search of a spark.

But despite losing twice more to stretch their streak to six straight defeats, the offense found a higher gear. Trubisky settled back in at quarterback following the injury to Nick Foles. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. was the only offensive lineman in the same place as in the previous meeting, when Montgomery was out with a concussion.

The Vikings played without star linebacker Eric Kendricks for the third straight game, applying little pressure on Trubisky and missing Montgomery often on their first-attempt tackles.

BAILEY RECOVERS

After missing three extra points and four field goals over the previous two games and nearly losing his job, Dan Bailey was perfect for the Vikings on three extra points and two field goals.

INJURY REPORT

Bears: Patterson (knee) was hurt in the second quarter but returned after missing one kickoff return. ... Backup TE Demetrius Harris (ankle) was injured on the punt coverage team in the second quarter.

Vikings: LB Troy Dye departed in the third quarter for concussion evaluation. ... DT Armon Watts limped off with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Bears: play at Jacksonville next Sunday.

Vikings: play at New Orleans on Friday.

