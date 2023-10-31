Bears acquire Montez Sweat from the Commanders for a 2024 2nd-round pick, AP source says

The Chicago Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the trade

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither team had announced the deal.

The move is the first selloff by Washington, which has lost five of six since starting the season 2-0. Chase Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year, also is a candidate to be traded, along with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson.

Sweat, 27, was in the final year of his rookie contract. The Commanders already committed big money to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne and also have the option of bringing back Young.

