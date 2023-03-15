Beard declines to discuss Texas exit at Ole Miss intro

When asked specifically about the injuries documented on a police affidavit from the night of Dec. 12, Beard again declined to get into specifics.

“Again, I am certainly not trying to avoid the question, but Randi and I have agreed not to discuss the details,” Beard said. “There was a timeframe of what was reported and what was proven factual and not factual. Other statements were made and ultimately the charges were dismissed.”

Mississippi announced Beard as its 23rd head basketball coach on Monday. When asked about what went into the vetting Beard, Keith Carter, the school's Vice Chancellor for Athletics, said he felt comfortable with the hire after a thorough process.

“We spoke with a lot of people to make our decision,” Carter said. “Like we would with any hire of this magnitude, we were extremely thorough in our review of coach Beard. That evaluation included delving into reports that led to his departure from Texas. Those are allegations that we take very seriously. It was important that we gain an understanding of what took place. What we learned is that initial reports were not an accurate reflection of what happened.”

Carter went on to say he had “multi-level conversations with people surrounding that night,” and cited assistance from an outside search firm.

Beard has led three different programs to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, including an appearance in the 2019 championship game and an Elite Eight run the year before at Texas Tech. He is 237-98 as a head coach and 11-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

Beard spent five seasons at Texas Tech, going 112-55 at a program that had endured five losing seasons in the previous six years. The Red Raiders went to their first Elite Eight in his second season and made it to the national championship game in 2019.

Beard led Little Rock to a 30-5 record and a Sun Belt Conference title in his lone season, making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Ole Miss has a rich and historic athletics legacy, and while there have been tremendous moments, men’s basketball has not always been a big part of that tradition,” Carter said, addressing a crowd gathered in the stands. “Today, that changes. Our student athletes deserve the best coach, and now they’re getting it. Rebel Nation deserves March Madness, and now they’re getting it. This University deserves a championship, and today, we introduce a coach with a track record of success in competing at that level.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP