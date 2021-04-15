BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBC said in a statement Thursday that Philip’s death was a “significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally,” but acknowledged that some thought the rolling coverage was excessive.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given and impact this had on the billed TV and radio schedules,” it continued. “We do not make such changes without careful consideration and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster during moments of national significance.”