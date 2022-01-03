Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes

The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke. That comes after Baylor (13-0) won its Big 12 opener on the road against then-No. 8 Iowa State, marking its 19th straight win going back to last year's title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

The Blue Devils (11-1) remained in place for the fourth straight week behind the Bears. They haven't played since Dec. 22 after having to postpone two Atlantic Coast Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.