Baylor beats Arkansas 81-72 for first Final Four in 71 years

Mitchell led the stiff-arm charge as Arkansas missed 12 straight shots and Teague hit a pair of 3-pointers to put it out of reach.

JD Notae and Davonte Davis had 14 apiece for the Razorbacks, who came up one game short of their first Final Four in 26 years.

The expected fast-twitch South Region final was going to be a drought-ender, just a matter of how long.

The Razorbacks had not clawed this far down the bracket since playing in the 1995 national title game. Coach Eric Musselman has put them in hyper drive during his two seasons, conjuring up the kind of excitement not seen in Fayetteville since the Nolan Richardson “40 Minutes of Hell” days.

Baylor had been in this spot before under Drew, reaching the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012. Both bracket runs ended in flameouts to the eventual national champions, leaving the Bears short of the Final Four dating back to when the bracket was only eight teams.

The Bears repeatedly beat the Razorbacks off the dribble to lead by 12 barely four minutes in, then on backdoor cuts to stretch it to 18.

The Mus Bus, just like it had twice before in March, found the right gear to climb out of the hole.

Mitchell's third foul was the turning point.

When the head of Baylor's defensive snake went to the bench with about 8 minutes left, Arkansas took advantage by beating the Bears off the dribble and getting to the rim.

The Razorbacks hit 10 of 11 shots during one stretch to pull within 44-38 and were down just eight at halftime despite struggling for a long stretch.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) drives on Arkansas guard Jalen Tate, left, during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman watches from the sideline during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Baylor in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) questions a call with a referee during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Baylor in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) as MaCio Teague (31) looks on during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Arkansas guard Moses Moody, center, and teammate guard Jalen Tate (11) battle for a loose ball with Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) and Matthew Mayer (24) celebrate a play against Arkansas during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings