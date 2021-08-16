Bauer lawyer: Woman made him believe she wanted rougher sex

She testified that she was the daughter of a baseball coach and a lifelong fan who rooted for the San Diego Padres. She said that while watching him on TV she was attracted to Bauer and his quirks, including his closing one eye while pitching.

She tagged him in an Instagram story while watching a game with her mother in April, when Bauer was pitching against the Padres. She had no expectation he would respond. But he sent her a direct message 10-15 minutes after the game, and the two began messaging each other.

The woman's attorneys are arguing that she and Bauer had what should be considered a dating relationship, which would make the type of domestic violence restraining order she is seeking appropriate. Attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer emphasized that the two shared intimate details of each of their lives, both in messages before their meetings at his home in Pasadena and in hours of conversation when they were together.

Bauer's attorneys dispute that, framing the relationship as a casual one based on sex. Holley pointed out text messages the woman sent to friends before she got together with Bauer, saying she was going to “get her hooks in him,” “get in his head” and get sex from him. Holley said she told Bauer in a message that she would have her “feelings button turned off.”

Meyer said the woman was badly shaken after their first encounter, in which she woke from unconsciousness to find Bauer having anal sex with her, which she had not consented to.

But, Meyer said, friendly and gentle communications in the weeks that followed convinced her to go back again.

“She was led to trust Trevor," Meyer said, “which resulted in serious harm to her.”

Holley, Bauer's attorney, said that before they began the second time, he asked the woman what was off limits, and she asked only that he not put his fingers down her throat, which he had done the first time, stopping when she asked him to.

Meyer said the woman had severe injuries and emotional trauma following the second meeting, in which she alleges that Bauer punched her in the face, the vagina and the buttocks.

She “felt excruciating pain, unimaginable pain, worse than she had ever experienced,” Meyer said.

She went to a hospital and had a sexual assault exam done by a nurse, and reported the incident to police, Meyer said. She decided to seek the restraining order only when she learned how long the police investigation was likely to take, Meyer said.

The woman grew emotional on the stand as she talked about struggling with alcoholism for a decade, and often experiencing trauma, some of it sexual. She testified that she has been sober since she was 25, though she lost a job helping to run a sober living house because she couldn't work after the second incident with Bauer.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports