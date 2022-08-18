Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

After taking a ball, Baty connected with a hanging curve on his very first swing in a New York uniform.

As the drive sailed toward the tall brick wall in right, Acuña peeled off hoping to play a carom. But the ball dropped between the wall and the first row of seats, setting off a wild celebration in the stands from Baty's mother, father, sister and other family members who hastily made the trip to Atlanta to witness his debut.

Baty became the fifth player in Mets history to homer in his first at-bat — the last being Mike Jacobs in 2005.

Atlanta knocked out nemesis Matt Scherzer (9-2) in the seventh without getting a ball out of the infield, loading the bases on two walks sandwiched around a dribbler near the mound.

Adam Ottavino appeared to snuff out the threat when Grissom grounded into an inning-ending double play. But the call was overturned after a video review, giving Atlanta a run that cut the deficit to 6-2.

Robbie Grossman then made a game of it, launching a three-run homer that brought the Braves within a single run.

That was as close as they got. Pete Alonso’s two-run single highlighted a three-run ninth that provided some breathing room.

Scherzer shook off a 34-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third to beat the Braves for the third time this season. He was charged with four runs over 6 1/3 innings, despite surrendering just three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

It was just what the Mets needed after their last two starting pitchers lasted two innings apiece before leaving with injuries.

The Mets jumped on Odorizzi (4-5) in the first, homering on back-to-back pitches. Marte launched one over the center field wall, and Francisco Lindor took one out on the very next pitch for his 21st homer of the season.

Marte added his 14th homer off Kirby Yates in the seventh for his first multi-homer game since 2019 with the Pirates.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was tossed in the third by home-plate umpire Will Little after Austin Riley was called out on a third strike he thought was high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (back spasms) underwent an MRI after his short start Tuesday. Walker may not be able to make his next scheduled start Sunday at Philadelphia, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be out for an extended period. ... Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. Manger Buck Showalter is hopeful that he'll be able to return as soon as his time is up. ... RH Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) is on schedule to come off the IL Sunday after making one more rehab appearance.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (broken foot) was taking grounders before batting practice, but there's still no timetable on when he will begin a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

RH Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.62 ERA) will go for the Mets in the series finale Thursday, while the Braves were expected to announce their starter after the game. It could be LH Max Fried (10-4, 2.60), who's been on the IL recovering from a concussion.

