journal-news logo
X

Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico say the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists.

Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.

Photos of the bodies showed extensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they had been beaten.

Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses said “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf," an apparent reference to the Gulf cartel, which operates mainly along the U.S. border to the north.

The messages were signed “Valles Operation O.B.,” apparently a reference to a rival gang.

The Huasteca region has long been popular with Mexican tourists for its waterfalls and crystalline rivers.

In Other News
1
Jan. 6 hearing doesn't change many minds in Philly suburbs
2
Native American youth to be tapped for conservation projects
3
Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor
4
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
5
Stocks sink after inflation comes in hotter than expected
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top