Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to present at SAG Awards

The SAG Awards announced Thursday that the film and television stars will announce winners at the 29th annual ceremony, which honors the best performances on film and television. The film categories, including its marquee film ensemble award, are a key Oscar bellwether.

This year's ceremony will be their first as part of a multiyear deal with Netflix. The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix's YouTube page Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern; next year it will be streamed live on Netflix.