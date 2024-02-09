BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

However, it added that recent reports had contained “serious allegations” about activities “inconsistent with BASF's values.”

German news media had reported that employees of a BASF partner firm had participated in a state repression campaign aimed at the region's minority Muslim Uighur population.

BASF said internal and external audits found no evidence of rights violations and no indication that the employees of the joint ventures — BASF Markor Chemical Manufacturing and Markor Meiou Chemical (Xinjiang) Co — were involved in the alleged violations.

The company said it remained committed to the China market.