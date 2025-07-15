Baseball players' union head hopeful of major leaguers participating in 2028 Olympics

New York Yankees, right fielder Aaron Judge of the American League, signs autographs during batting practice the MLB baseball All-Star game, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball players' union head Tony Clark says plans are moving ahead exploring the possibility of using major leaguers in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“There’s a lot of work that need to be done,” he told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. “We’re hopeful that we can figure our way through it.”

The World Baseball Softball Confederation said Monday the baseball tournament will be played from July 15-20 at Dodger Stadium. MLB is considering whether it can interrupt its 2028 season to allow major leaguers to participate, which could necessitate changes to the sport's national television contracts.

Clark said among the issues are insurance and “what does it mean for those players that aren’t participating?”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

