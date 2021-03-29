Barty goes distance, tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters

Azarenka broke for a 2-0 second-set lead when Barty pushed a forehand into the net in the ensuing game, prompting the three-time Miami champion to pump a fist and get a smattering of applause from the largely empty grandstand — with coronavirus protocols limiting the crowds at the tournament to a sliver of their usual size.

Azarenka quickly got down 0-40 in her next service game, then escaped and rolled through the rest of the set.

But the third was all Barty, who never got in trouble and finally finished Azarenka off after 1 hour, 52 minutes.

Also Monday, 12th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada topped 20th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5 in a third-round matchup, and Marin Cilic of Croatia — the 2014 U.S. Open champion — defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 to move into the men’s fourth round.

Cilic’s best showing in Miami was a trip to the quarterfinals in 2013.

