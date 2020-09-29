Barry Jenkins to direct 'Lion King' sequel

Disney announced plans Tuesday for a follow-up to last year's poorly reviewed but highly popular photorealistic remake. The new “Lion King” grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. Less expected was a “Lion King” sequel with Jenkins directing.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters," Jenkins said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”