Barrett cites 'Ginsburg rule' that Ginsburg didn't follow

Here's Ginsburg on abortion in 1993, shortly before the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm her: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When Government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

Barrett, who has signed ads opposing abortion and belonged to Notre Dame University's Faculty for Life, has refused to answer senators' questions on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared a woman's right to an abortion.

Barrett's nomination is on a fast track since her nomination by President Donald Trump just over two weeks ago. Trump and Senate Republicans have said they want her on the court before Election Day, Nov. 3.