Barrage of gunfire at LA park leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded

Officials initially said there were five people wounded and taken by paramedics to the hospital, but authorities found out later that a sixth victim went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Multiple guns were discovered at the location and recovered by police as evidence, authorities said.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Councilman Joe Buscaino represents the area and said the shooting occurred during an unpermitted car show hosted by gang members.

But Officer Drake Madison, a police spokesperson, said he had no information about a car show in the area. He said the gang-related altercation and shooting happened near the baseball field.

"Know that this park and many parks across the city have been having issues with these car shows," Buscaino told Southern California News Group.

Buscaino since 2020 has pushed for a measure to allow Los Angeles park rangers to carry firearms.

“Recreation staff on scene can identify potential issues and coordinate with park rangers,” Buscaino said. “We’ve lost a sense of common sense in the City of Los Angeles.”

"It's sad and heartbreaking that people still won't talk," Skipp Townsend, a gang interventionist, who visits the park regularly, told the Los Angeles Times.

He added: “You know, instead they pick up guns. So that’s heartbreaking, that we can have peaceful events in this area for, you know, two, three years straight with no incidents, and then one incident like this happens.”

