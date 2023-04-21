Barenboim made Berlin citizen of honor after long tenure

Barenboim, 80, was born in Argentina and raised there and in Israel. He has had long associations with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and with the Berlin State Opera, or Staatsoper, which he led from 1992 until early this year. He also co-founded the the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which united musicians from Israel and the Arab world.

Giving up the Berlin post in January, he said that his health had worsened significantly over the past year and he could "no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director." But he has made clear that he's determined to keep conducting as much as possible, saying in February that he "will take it day by day."