Barely a bear: Wall Street exits down market after running 20% higher

The job market has remained remarkably solid despite all the hikes to interest rates. That in turn has fueled spending by households, which has kept the economy from tumbling even though the manufacturing, banking and other industries have already cracked under the weight of high rates.

Of course, the Fed may still not be done hiking interest rates. Many traders expect it to take a pause on rates next week, which would be the first meeting in more than a year where it hasn’t raised rates. But inflation remains uncomfortably high, and the expectations is it hikes rates again in July.

Some critics expect stocks to struggle to rise for a while, particularly because only a small handful of big tech-related stocks have been responsible for most of this year's rise. Worries about still-high inflation, falling profits and high interest rates are weighing on much of the rest of the market.

But bull markets tend to be long affairs. The average one since 1932 has lasted nearly five years and delivered a 177.8% gain, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.