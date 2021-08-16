Barcelona's president says club's debt now at $1.6 billion

Laporta was among those targeted by some fans in the team’s Spanish league opener on Sunday, when it defeated Real Sociedad 4-2. There were banners outside the Camp Nou criticizing Laporta and accusing him of not doing enough to keep Messi.

A few also criticized Bartomeu, who recently published a letter in which he denied any wrongdoing during his administration. Bartomeu resigned last year amid the financial struggles and his fallout with Messi.

Gerard Piqué said Sunday he had to take a salary reduction so the club could register some of its new players ahead of the opener against Sociedad, and that other veteran players such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto were expected to do the same.

Laporta said that despite the “complicated” situation that the club is in, he thinks that in a couple of years it will all be resolved.

“We are not scared at all. We are highly motivated,” he said. “It's a big challenge but we are capable of overcoming it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Caption FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Barcelona announced on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Credit: Joan Monfort Credit: Joan Monfort