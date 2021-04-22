Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash

Both Juventus and AC Milan left open the possibility of joining a Super League at a later date in their statements on Wednesday.

Barcelona's finances have been hard hit by the pandemic, which has compounded problems in a budget that was already loaded by the highest payroll in soccer last season. The 12 elite clubs wanted to boost their revenues by cutting UEFA out of the equation and replacing the Champions League with the new tournament of 20 teams, including 15 teams who would always play in it.

Barcelona’s participation was conditioned by Laporta’s pledge to let the club’s members vote on the proposal.

“We are keeping a prudent stance," Laporta said. "It is a necessity, but our club members will have the final word.”

