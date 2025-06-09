Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Barbara was located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. It strengthened into a hurricane on Monday, but its maximum sustained winds had since decreased to about 60 mph (95 kph). The storm's center was moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The NHC said continued weakening was forecast, and Barbara is expected to dissipate by Wednesday.

The storm had been expected earlier to bring heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, with the possibility of localized flooding.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme strengthened slightly Monday but remained well off the coast of Mexico on Tuesday, about 605 miles (975 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

Early Tuesday, it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). Cosme was forecast to make little change in strength before weakening later in the day.